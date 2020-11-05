Wall Street Analyst Upgrade TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]. What else is Wall St. saying

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [NYSE: TPH] jumped around 1.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.17 at the close of the session, up 7.07%. The company report on October 22, 2020 that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results.

-Net New Home Orders up 50% Year-Over-Year–Backlog Dollar Value up 39% Year-Over-Year–Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 22.1%–Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.61-.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. stock is now 16.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPH Stock saw the intraday high of $18.22 and lowest of $16.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.59, which means current price is +208.49% above from all time high which was touched on 10/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, TPH reached a trading volume of 1699947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPH shares is $23.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TRI Pointe Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for TRI Pointe Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TRI Pointe Group Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.24.

How has TPH stock performed recently?

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, TPH shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.73, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.68. TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for TPH is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.29. Additionally, TPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] managed to generate an average of $149,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.

Earnings analysis for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TRI Pointe Group Inc. posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRI Pointe Group Inc. go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for TRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH]

There are presently around $2,345 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,651,743, which is approximately -5.481% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,525,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.56 million in TPH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $179.89 million in TPH stock with ownership of nearly -8.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TRI Pointe Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in TRI Pointe Group Inc. [NYSE:TPH] by around 14,027,776 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 18,273,112 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 105,893,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,194,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPH stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,199,129 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,313,724 shares during the same period.