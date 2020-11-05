Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. What else is Wall St. saying

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FND] gained 4.40% or 3.48 points to close at $82.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1068930 shares. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Directors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) announced that Ryan R. Marshall, President and CEO of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), Kamy Scarlett, Chief Human Resources Officer of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) and Charles D. Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH), have been appointed to Floor & Decor’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2021.

Norman Axelrod, Floor & Decor’s Chairman, said, “We are extremely pleased that Ryan, Kamy and Charles have agreed to join our Board. They are outstanding executives with broad operational and strategic expertise that we believe will assist our continued growth. They will also add diverse perspectives and skills to our Board discussions.”.

It opened the trading session at $78.69, the shares rose to $83.08 and dropped to $78.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FND points out that the company has recorded 90.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -238.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, FND reached to a volume of 1068930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $79.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $75 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on FND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for FND in the course of the last twelve months was 91.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for FND stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, FND shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.15, while it was recorded at 77.45 for the last single week of trading, and 57.27 for the last 200 days.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.62. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.36.

Return on Total Capital for FND is now 14.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.87. Additionally, FND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] managed to generate an average of $20,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. go to 25.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]

There are presently around $8,354 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FND stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,816,839, which is approximately 0.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,948,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $628.09 million in FND stocks shares; and SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $558.92 million in FND stock with ownership of nearly -3.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FND] by around 16,945,784 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 18,915,273 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 69,857,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,719,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FND stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,467,150 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 517,754 shares during the same period.