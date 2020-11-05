Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Masco Corporation [MAS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] gained 2.23% or 1.22 points to close at $55.96 with a heavy trading volume of 1349987 shares. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Masco Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Key Results.

Sales increased 16 percent to $2.0 billion; in local currency, sales increased 15 percent.

It opened the trading session at $55.29, the shares rose to $56.33 and dropped to $55.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAS points out that the company has recorded 35.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -106.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, MAS reached to a volume of 1349987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $66.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MAS stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MAS shares from 44 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 103.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for MAS stock

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.59, while it was recorded at 54.41 for the last single week of trading, and 48.67 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 18.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $13,336 million, or 93.30% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,276,695, which is approximately -9.235% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,387,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.07 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 16.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 28,919,845 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 38,261,833 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 171,131,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,313,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,763,850 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,965,849 shares during the same period.