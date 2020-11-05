Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Revenue clocked in at $128.38 billion, down -6.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.62%. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Verizon supports military families now and always; gives best pricing to those who serve.

What you need to know:.

Verizon honors those who serve or have served with special offers, events, experiences and by giving back to those who give the most.

Over the last 12 months, VZ stock dropped by -3.83%. The one-year Verizon Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.9. The average equity rating for VZ stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $235.83 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.96M shares, VZ stock reached a trading volume of 20770145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $62.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 20.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.98, while it was recorded at 57.28 for the last single week of trading, and 57.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verizon Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.27%.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $158,443 million, or 67.50% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 333,177,039, which is approximately -1.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 310,048,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.91 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.69 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,338 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 112,570,376 shares. Additionally, 1,159 investors decreased positions by around 125,689,772 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 2,505,335,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,743,596,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,119,173 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 14,460,003 shares during the same period.