Ventas Inc. [VTR] Is Currently 4.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] gained 4.91% or 2.01 points to close at $42.98 with a heavy trading volume of 2642924 shares. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Ventas Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 6, 2020. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 776-7841 (or +1 (661) 378-9542 for international callers), and the participant passcode is “Ventas.” The call will also be webcast live by Intrado DM and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.ventasreit.com. A replay of the call will be available at the Company’s website, or by calling (855) 859-2056 (or +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers), passcode 1296127, beginning on November 6, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will remain available for 30 days.

It opened the trading session at $41.58, the shares rose to $43.33 and dropped to $41.415, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTR points out that the company has recorded 51.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -221.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, VTR reached to a volume of 2642924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $39.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTR stock. On August 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VTR shares from 34 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 172.81.

Trading performance analysis for VTR stock

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, VTR shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.97 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.67, while it was recorded at 40.43 for the last single week of trading, and 39.95 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.70. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.18.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 2.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.80. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $839,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $14,865 million, or 93.40% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,153,035, which is approximately 10.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,400,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.35 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly 147.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 53,051,751 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 42,378,449 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 250,421,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 345,851,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,643,192 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,869,901 shares during the same period.