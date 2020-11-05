Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] moved up 10.99: Why It’s Important

Turtle Beach Corporation [NASDAQ: HEAR] traded at a high on 11/04/20, posting a 10.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.01. The company report on October 29, 2020 that ROCCAT’s Ridiculously Fast Titan Optical Switch Launches Tomorrow In The Vulcan Pro Keyboards & Burst Pro Mouse.

The Titan Optical Switch Delivers a Response Rate up to 100 Times Faster Than Standard Mechanical Switches, Plus Double the Lifespan with 100 Million Clicks.

Vulcan Keyboards, Burst Pro Mouse, & Elo Headsets Set ROCCAT Pre-order Record.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1718065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Turtle Beach Corporation stands at 7.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.57%.

The market cap for HEAR stock reached $324.81 million, with 14.58 million shares outstanding and 13.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 543.32K shares, HEAR reached a trading volume of 1718065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEAR shares is $23.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Turtle Beach Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Turtle Beach Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $26, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on HEAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turtle Beach Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HEAR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HEAR stock performed recently?

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, HEAR shares gained by 17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.02 for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.41, while it was recorded at 19.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. Turtle Beach Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.65.

Return on Total Capital for HEAR is now 17.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.66. Additionally, HEAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR] managed to generate an average of $73,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Turtle Beach Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Turtle Beach Corporation posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Turtle Beach Corporation go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Turtle Beach Corporation [HEAR]

There are presently around $177 million, or 61.30% of HEAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEAR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,060,543, which is approximately -86.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 949,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.97 million in HEAR stocks shares; and SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $12.15 million in HEAR stock with ownership of nearly -14.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turtle Beach Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Turtle Beach Corporation [NASDAQ:HEAR] by around 4,086,094 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 8,108,013 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,842,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,351,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEAR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,989,493 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 969,408 shares during the same period.