The Chemours Company [CC] Is Currently -1.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] loss -1.98% or -0.43 points to close at $21.33 with a heavy trading volume of 1396463 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that The Chemours Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Quarter Reflects Disciplined Execution with Strong Free Cash Flow and Solid Financial Results.

The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions and Titanium Technologies, announced its financial results for the third quarter 2020.

It opened the trading session at $21.59, the shares rose to $22.21 and dropped to $20.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CC points out that the company has recorded 83.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -203.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CC reached to a volume of 1396463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $20.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

The Chemours Company [CC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, CC shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.35, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 16.16 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.06. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.94.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 648.91. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of -$7,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chemours Company posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 11.80%.

There are presently around $2,745 million, or 79.60% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,383,084, which is approximately -4.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,775,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.48 million in CC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $296.6 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -1.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chemours Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 12,012,268 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 15,872,019 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 100,825,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,709,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,425,391 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,184,688 shares during the same period.