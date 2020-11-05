TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, up 156.76% YTD: What’s Next?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] price surged by 5.95 percent to reach at $1.6. The company report on November 4, 2020 that TG Therapeutics Highlights Data Selected for Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

UNITY-CLL: U2 significantly improved progression-free survival over obinutuzimab plus chlorambucil (HR=0.54, p<0.0001) as well as ORR (p<0.001) in patients with CLL; with consistent PFS improvement across treatment naïve CLL (HR=0.48) and relapsed/refractory CLL (HR=0.60). UNITY-NHL: Umbralisib monotherapy demonstrated ORR of 49.3% in patients with relapsed/refractory MZL and 45.3% in relapsed/refractory FL patients. A sum of 1997696 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. TG Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $29.155 and dropped to a low of $27.25 until finishing in the latest session at $28.50. The average equity rating for TGTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $32 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TGTX stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGTX shares from 20 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18847.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

TGTX Stock Performance Analysis:

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.66, while it was recorded at 26.62 for the last single week of trading, and 18.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TG Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -112009.87. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113730.92.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -328.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -339.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -551.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.16. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,290,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

TGTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -102.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,393 million, or 71.10% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 12,788,457, which is approximately 23.115% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,653,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.62 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $201.9 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 16.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 23,845,988 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,492,863 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 54,610,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,949,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,644,440 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,120 shares during the same period.