Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $163.72 per share: What’s Next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.41%.

Over the last 12 months, TTWO stock rose by 39.63%. The one-year Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.93. The average equity rating for TTWO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.67 billion, with 113.86 million shares outstanding and 112.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, TTWO stock reached a trading volume of 1297070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $188.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $170, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTWO Stock Performance Analysis:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 0.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.77, while it was recorded at 158.86 for the last single week of trading, and 141.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TTWO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 14.72%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,625 million, or 96.60% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,111,019, which is approximately -1.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,312,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $926.58 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 1.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

375 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 21,070,306 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 19,917,989 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 66,667,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,656,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,141,337 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,646,550 shares during the same period.