Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] Is Currently 5.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] surged by $11.57 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $234.97 during the day while it closed the day at $233.31. The company report on October 22, 2020 that Synopsys 3DIC Compiler Enables Samsung Tapeout of Advanced Multi-die Packaging of High-Bandwidth Memories for HPC Applications.

Comprehensive Design and Analysis Capabilities Extend Moore’s Law for SoCs Through Samsung’s Multi-die Integration.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) announced that its 3DIC Compiler solution enabled Samsung Foundry to design, implement and tape out a complex 5-nanometer SoC featuring eight high-bandwidth memories (HBMs) in a single package. With 3DIC Compiler, Samsung’s multi-die integration (MDI™), based on silicon interposer technology, was able to scale complexity and capacity of new SoC designs for high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The collaboration with 3DIC Compiler accelerated Samsung’s design productivity and reduced turnaround time from months to hours.

Synopsys Inc. stock has also gained 7.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNPS stock has inclined by 15.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.79% and gained 67.61% year-on date.

The market cap for SNPS stock reached $36.34 billion, with 151.35 million shares outstanding and 150.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 751.05K shares, SNPS reached a trading volume of 1005440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPS shares is $232.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Synopsys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $222 to $228. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Synopsys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $210 to $228, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SNPS stock. On August 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SNPS shares from 175 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synopsys Inc. is set at 6.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNPS in the course of the last twelve months was 44.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SNPS stock trade performance evaluation

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, SNPS shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.93, while it was recorded at 220.83 for the last single week of trading, and 178.67 for the last 200 days.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.33 and a Gross Margin at +76.36. Synopsys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.85.

Return on Total Capital for SNPS is now 14.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, SNPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] managed to generate an average of $38,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Synopsys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synopsys Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synopsys Inc. go to 15.50%.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,443 million, or 92.10% of SNPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,804,142, which is approximately -0.863% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,108,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in SNPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.85 billion in SNPS stock with ownership of nearly 5.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synopsys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPS] by around 9,571,837 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 7,622,604 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 120,094,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,289,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNPS stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,138,161 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,716,953 shares during the same period.