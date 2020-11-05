Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] stock Initiated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $20

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] surged by $1.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.00 during the day while it closed the day at $11.82. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Business Highlights and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, reported third quarter 2020 financial results and recent business highlights.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 9.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SGMO stock has inclined by 0.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.71% and gained 41.22% year-on date.

The market cap for SGMO stock reached $1.71 billion, with 138.98 million shares outstanding and 116.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 3469004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

SGMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, SGMO shares gained by 21.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.47, while it was recorded at 10.76 for the last single week of trading, and 9.42 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.69. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.93.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -24.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.27. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$268,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $914 million, or 56.10% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,345,516, which is approximately 10.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,471,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.14 million in SGMO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $79.82 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 13.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 10,772,935 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,723,621 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 57,825,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,322,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,546 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,712,657 shares during the same period.