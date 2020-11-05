Rosenblatt lifts Xylem Inc. [XYL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Xylem Inc. [NYSE: XYL] loss -5.27% on the last trading session, reaching $86.78 price per share at the time. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Xylem, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Xylem, Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Xylem Inc. represents 180.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.57 billion with the latest information. XYL stock price has been found in the range of $85.58 to $90.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 820.68K shares, XYL reached a trading volume of 1041965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xylem Inc. [XYL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYL shares is $78.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Xylem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Xylem Inc. stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for XYL shares from 77 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xylem Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for XYL stock

Xylem Inc. [XYL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, XYL shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Xylem Inc. [XYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.04, while it was recorded at 88.20 for the last single week of trading, and 75.58 for the last 200 days.

Xylem Inc. [XYL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xylem Inc. [XYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.49 and a Gross Margin at +39.16. Xylem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Total Capital for XYL is now 13.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.64. Additionally, XYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] managed to generate an average of $24,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Xylem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Xylem Inc. [XYL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xylem Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xylem Inc. go to -2.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xylem Inc. [XYL]

There are presently around $14,124 million, or 91.70% of XYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,606,367, which is approximately -2.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,236,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in XYL stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $803.07 million in XYL stock with ownership of nearly 5.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xylem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Xylem Inc. [NYSE:XYL] by around 11,352,169 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 13,171,493 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 129,653,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,176,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,583,810 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,801,297 shares during the same period.