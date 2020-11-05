RBC Capital Mkts lifts Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ALSK] price plunged by -0.66 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 5, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (“Alaska”) (NASDAQ:ALSK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by affiliates of GCM Grosvenor (“GCM”). Under the terms of the agreement, Alaska shareholders will receive only $3.00 in cash for each share they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Alaska Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether GCM is paying too little for the Company.

A sum of 2264610 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 350.83K shares. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.04 and dropped to a low of $2.99 until finishing in the latest session at $3.02.

The one-year ALSK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.67.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2010, representing the official price target for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ALSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALSK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ALSK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.12. With this latest performance, ALSK shares gained by 54.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.31 for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.12, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for ALSK is now 5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.39. Additionally, ALSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] managed to generate an average of $8,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ALSK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALSK.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77 million, or 53.10% of ALSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,794,214, which is approximately 115.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,402,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.34 million in ALSK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.23 million in ALSK stock with ownership of nearly -4.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ALSK] by around 7,615,952 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,555,733 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,004,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,176,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALSK stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,706,670 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 86,170 shares during the same period.