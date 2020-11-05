Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Is Currently 14.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] price surged by 14.33 percent to reach at $1.51. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Ocular Therapeutix Announces Receipt of a Permanent Category I CPT Code from the American Medical Association for the Insertion of Intracanalicular Inserts.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced that its application for the creation of a Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) procedure code, presented at the October 2020 American Medical Association (AMA) CPT Editorial Panel (Panel) meeting, has been granted. The Panel has accepted the addition of a permanent Category I CPT procedure code to replace the currently available Category III CPT code (0356T) for the administration of drug-eluting intracanalicular inserts, including DEXTENZA® (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg, effective January 1, 2022.

Compelling clinical evidence, widespread utilization, and physician society support are required in obtaining a permanent CPT code. Category I codes normally have a standardized Medicare physician fee schedule, and as a result are anticipated to improve coverage and payment across all payers for procedures performed in both the ASC and physician office settings.

A sum of 2136187 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares reached a high of $12.19 and dropped to a low of $10.945 until finishing in the latest session at $12.05.

The one-year OCUL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.89. The average equity rating for OCUL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on OCUL stock. On May 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OCUL shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 117.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 133.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

OCUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.71. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 43.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 255.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.56 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 10.44 for the last single week of trading, and 7.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2029.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2043.34.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -147.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -535.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.81. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$536,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

OCUL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $401 million, or 55.00% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,984,200, which is approximately 16.822% of the company’s market cap and around 9.89% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.22 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.13 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 26.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 10,246,614 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,303,064 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 25,501,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,051,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,855,808 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 898,510 shares during the same period.