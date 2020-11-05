Nautilus Inc. [NLS] is 1338.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE: NLS] closed the trading session at $25.18 on 11/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.71, while the highest price level was $25.25. The company report on October 26, 2020 that Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on November 9, 2020, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company’s operating results.

The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 9, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 425-9470 in North America and International callers may dial (201) 389-0878. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events. Participants from the Company will include Jim Barr, Chief Executive Officer; Aina Konold, Chief Financial Officer; Chris Quatrochi, SVP of Product Development; Becky Alseth, Chief Marketing Officer; and Bill McMahon, Special Assistant to the CEO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1338.86 percent and weekly performance of 6.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 370.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 125.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, NLS reached to a volume of 1371540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nautilus Inc. [NLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLS shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Nautilus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Nautilus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nautilus Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

NLS stock trade performance evaluation

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, NLS shares gained by 27.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 370.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1398.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.26 for Nautilus Inc. [NLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 23.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.49 for the last 200 days.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nautilus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nautilus Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nautilus Inc. go to 10.00%.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $491 million, or 81.70% of NLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,218,094, which is approximately 172.739% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,775,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.72 million in NLS stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $39.19 million in NLS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS] by around 10,667,354 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,205,764 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,285,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,159,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,797,221 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 797,352 shares during the same period.