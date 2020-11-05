National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC] is 54.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

National General Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NGHC] closed the trading session at $34.07 on 11/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.97, while the highest price level was $34.07. The company report on October 30, 2020 that National General Holdings Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NGHC) reported third quarter 2020 net income of $102.1 million or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to net income of $63.3 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 operating earnings (non-GAAP) (1) were $105.2 million or $0.90 per diluted share compared to $68.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights versus Third Quarter 2019*.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.16 percent and weekly performance of 0.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 583.10K shares, NGHC reached to a volume of 1231237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGHC shares is $33.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGHC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for National General Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2019, representing the official price target for National General Holdings Corp. stock. On March 21, 2018, analysts increased their price target for NGHC shares from 29 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National General Holdings Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NGHC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.49.

NGHC stock trade performance evaluation

National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, NGHC shares gained by 0.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.77 for National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.95, while it was recorded at 34.00 for the last single week of trading, and 25.42 for the last 200 days.

National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.23. National General Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Return on Total Capital for NGHC is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, NGHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC] managed to generate an average of $37,834 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National General Holdings Corp. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National General Holdings Corp. go to 0.00%.

National General Holdings Corp. [NGHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,076 million, or 55.30% of NGHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,443,301, which is approximately -1.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,678,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.13 million in NGHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $189.15 million in NGHC stock with ownership of nearly 1.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National General Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in National General Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NGHC] by around 5,696,490 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 5,998,185 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 49,345,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,040,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGHC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,984,104 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,673,908 shares during the same period.