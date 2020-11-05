Market cap of Navistar International Corporation [NAV] reaches 4.27B – now what?

Navistar International Corporation [NYSE: NAV] price surged by 0.21 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on October 6, 2020 that G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium – Virtual.

G.research, in conjunction with Gabelli Funds, will virtually host the 44th Annual Automotive Symposium on Monday, November 2nd & Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.This research meeting will feature presentations by senior management of several leading automotive companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, technical innovation, EV and macroeconomic trends. Investors should contact their salesperson for more information or to register or click on the link below.

Registration Link: https://www.research.gabellisecurities.com/conferences/2/register.

A sum of 1198230 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Navistar International Corporation shares reached a high of $43.25 and dropped to a low of $43.06 until finishing in the latest session at $43.20.

The one-year NAV stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.27. The average equity rating for NAV stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Navistar International Corporation [NAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAV shares is $41.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Navistar International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Navistar International Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navistar International Corporation is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NAV Stock Performance Analysis:

Navistar International Corporation [NAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, NAV shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Navistar International Corporation [NAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.08, while it was recorded at 43.06 for the last single week of trading, and 30.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Navistar International Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navistar International Corporation [NAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.83. Navistar International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for NAV is now 50.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.43. Additionally, NAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 354.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Navistar International Corporation [NAV] managed to generate an average of $16,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Navistar International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

NAV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navistar International Corporation posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navistar International Corporation go to 5.00%.

Navistar International Corporation [NAV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,354 million, or 78.70% of NAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAV stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 16,729,960, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MHR FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 16,225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $699.46 million in NAV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $203.63 million in NAV stock with ownership of nearly -2.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navistar International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Navistar International Corporation [NYSE:NAV] by around 7,700,547 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 7,157,036 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 62,950,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,808,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAV stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,481,172 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,332,496 shares during the same period.