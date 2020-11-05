Market cap of Humana Inc. [HUM] reaches 59.42B – now what?

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] jumped around 28.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $452.01 at the close of the session, up 6.75%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Humana Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced that Brian A. Kane, Chief Financial Officer, will make a presentation to investors at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via Humana’s Investor Relations page at humana.com. The company suggests webcast participants sign on approximately 15 minutes in advance of the presentation to allow time to run a system test and download any free software needed for access purposes.

Humana Inc. stock is now 23.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUM Stock saw the intraday high of $474.70 and lowest of $445.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 449.43, which means current price is +117.05% above from all time high which was touched on 11/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 634.70K shares, HUM reached a trading volume of 1979436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Humana Inc. [HUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $455.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Humana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $410, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 14.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.14.

How has HUM stock performed recently?

Humana Inc. [HUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.38. With this latest performance, HUM shares gained by 8.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.77 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 414.89, while it was recorded at 416.01 for the last single week of trading, and 378.88 for the last 200 days.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humana Inc. [HUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65. Humana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.14.

Return on Total Capital for HUM is now 21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Humana Inc. [HUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.79. Additionally, HUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Humana Inc. [HUM] managed to generate an average of $57,352 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Humana Inc. [HUM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Humana Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 12.45%.

Insider trade positions for Humana Inc. [HUM]

There are presently around $52,582 million, or 95.20% of HUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,438,186, which is approximately 5.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,372,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 billion in HUM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.49 billion in HUM stock with ownership of nearly -13.358% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM] by around 10,000,687 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 10,187,669 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 103,993,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,181,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUM stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,363 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 751,655 shares during the same period.