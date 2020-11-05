Market cap of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] reaches 216.09M – now what?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $21.00 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Allegro MicroSystems Appoints Christine King to its Board of Directors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, announced the appointment of Christine King to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective October 28, 2020.

“We are delighted to have Christine King as our newest independent director and Audit Committee member,” said Ravi Vig, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, including extensive semiconductor experience, and a successful track record that will enable her to support Allegro’s growth objectives as a public company.”.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. represents 10.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $216.09 million with the latest information. ALGM stock price has been found in the range of $20.60 to $22.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, ALGM reached a trading volume of 6014786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +40.17. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.69.

Return on Total Capital for ALGM is now 9.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.53. Additionally, ALGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.