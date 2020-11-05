Market Analysts see Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gaining to $107. Time to buy?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] jumped around 1.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $98.58 at the close of the session, up 1.87%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Yum! Brands Reports Encouraging Third-Quarter Results; Strong Recovery Driven by Record Digital Sales, Off-Premise Growth and Restaurant Reopening.

GAAP Operating Profit Decline of (2)%; Core Operating Profit Growth of 7%;System Sales Growth of 1% with 2% Net Unit Growth Offset by a Same-Store Sales Decline of (2)%.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2020. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 1%, with 2% net-new unit growth and a (2)% same-store sales decline. Third-quarter GAAP EPS was $0.92, an increase of 14% over the prior year quarter. Third-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.01, an increase of 27% over the prior year quarter.

Yum! Brands Inc. stock is now -2.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YUM Stock saw the intraday high of $99.97 and lowest of $96.655 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.62, which means current price is +79.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 2020027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $103.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $87 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 55.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has YUM stock performed recently?

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.20 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.90, while it was recorded at 95.77 for the last single week of trading, and 90.19 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum! Brands Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 7.85%.

Insider trade positions for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

There are presently around $22,164 million, or 79.20% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,665,549, which is approximately -1.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,651,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.33 billion in YUM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.88 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly -25.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

396 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 24,495,337 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 24,180,163 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 180,366,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,041,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,344,356 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,008,054 shares during the same period.