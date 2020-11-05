Market Analysts see Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.98%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Turn Your Phone into a Webcam – CORSAIR Acquires EpocCam.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, is pleased to announce it has acquired smartphone app EpocCam.

EpocCam is one of the leading video apps in the Apple App Store with over 5 million downloads, allowing users to easily turn their iOS device, such as an iPhone or iPad, into a wireless high definition webcam for Windows and macOS. EpocCam works seamlessly with major video applications such as Zoom, Skype, OBS Studio, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to chat, stream, or record in HD resolution.

The one-year Corsair Gaming Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.83. The average equity rating for CRSR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 94.75 million shares outstanding and 86.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, CRSR stock reached a trading volume of 3819522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $24.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94.

CRSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.72 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR], while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Corsair Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.71. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Total Capital for CRSR is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.34. Additionally, CRSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] managed to generate an average of -$4,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] Insider Position Details

Positions in Corsair Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 1,800 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,800 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.