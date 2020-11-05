Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] Revenue clocked in at $1.03 billion, up 11.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] closed the trading session at $24.20 on 11/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.35, while the highest price level was $24.98. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering.

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s”), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 46,000,000 shares of common stock. The offering consisted of 30,000,000 shares of common stock issued and sold by Leslie’s and 16,000,000 shares of common stock sold by a parent entity of Leslie’s (the “Selling Stockholder”) controlled by L Catterton and GIC. The secondary shares included 6,000,000 shares sold following the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option. All of the shares were sold at an offering price of $17.00 per share. Leslie’s did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the Selling Stockholder. The common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “LESL” on October 29, 2020.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Nomura also served as bookrunners for the offering and Baird, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Telsey Advisory Group, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and AmeriVet Securities served as co-managers.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.66M shares, LESL reached to a volume of 3632364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

