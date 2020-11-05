Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] Is Currently -6.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE: J] loss -6.17% on the last trading session, reaching $95.65 price per share at the time. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Jacksonville Port Authority Awards Jacobs Multiple Contracts.

Engineering, consulting and design services supports expansion for Florida’s number one container port.

Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to provide civil, structural and marine engineering consulting and design services for the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). The largest container port in Florida, JAXPORT is deepening its shipping channel to accommodate more cargo aboard the larger ships calling on them from destinations throughout Asia and other world markets through both the Panama and Suez canals. JAXPORT is also home to the Carnival Ecstasy cruise line and recently accommodated three additional cruise ships during the cruise industry’s suspension of U.S. cruise operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. represents 130.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.42 billion with the latest information. J stock price has been found in the range of $94.81 to $100.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 715.10K shares, J reached a trading volume of 1412034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for J shares is $107.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on J stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $100 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $116 to $100, while Argus kept a Buy rating on J stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for J stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for J in the course of the last twelve months was 4006.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for J stock

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, J shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for J stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.52, while it was recorded at 97.29 for the last single week of trading, and 87.86 for the last 200 days.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +18.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Total Capital for J is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.52. Additionally, J Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] managed to generate an average of $6,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for J. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. go to 9.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]

There are presently around $11,673 million, or 92.80% of J stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of J stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,908,764, which is approximately -5.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,895,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $850.81 million in J stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $792.74 million in J stock with ownership of nearly -3.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE:J] by around 7,050,610 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 10,798,148 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 96,655,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,504,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. J stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,882,528 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,942,428 shares during the same period.