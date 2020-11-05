Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain 42.99% so far this year. What now?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: IOVA] traded at a high on 11/04/20, posting a 6.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.58. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Iovance Biotherapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. EST.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-646-4465 (domestic) or 1-615-247-0257 (international) and reference the access code 1190777. The live webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.iovance.com. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1443032 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.36%.

The market cap for IOVA stock reached $5.83 billion, with 133.16 million shares outstanding and 116.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 1443032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $43.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on IOVA stock. On February 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IOVA shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 1.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24.

How has IOVA stock performed recently?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.40. With this latest performance, IOVA shares gained by 40.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.49 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.68, while it was recorded at 36.94 for the last single week of trading, and 30.95 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.30 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Earnings analysis for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOVA.

Insider trade positions for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [IOVA]

There are presently around $5,428 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,228,470, which is approximately 9.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,809,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.13 million in IOVA stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $384.39 million in IOVA stock with ownership of nearly 14.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:IOVA] by around 29,055,973 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 12,488,898 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 104,766,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,311,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IOVA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,473,650 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,534,051 shares during the same period.