Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] Revenue clocked in at $12.57 billion, up 12.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE: ITW] traded at a low on 11/04/20, posting a -2.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $202.70. The company report on October 30, 2020 that ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.14 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

About Illinois Tool WorksITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1087315 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Illinois Tool Works Inc. stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for ITW stock reached $64.39 billion, with 316.50 million shares outstanding and 315.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 934.63K shares, ITW reached a trading volume of 1087315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITW shares is $203.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $156, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on ITW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is set at 5.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITW in the course of the last twelve months was 53.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ITW stock performed recently?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, ITW shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.35, while it was recorded at 201.13 for the last single week of trading, and 177.47 for the last 200 days.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.11 and a Gross Margin at +40.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for ITW is now 31.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.29. Additionally, ITW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] managed to generate an average of $56,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. go to 2.33%.

Insider trade positions for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]

There are presently around $52,018 million, or 80.80% of ITW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,045,722, which is approximately -5.469% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BRIAR HALL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,824,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.38 billion in ITW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.67 billion in ITW stock with ownership of nearly 3.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW] by around 9,889,420 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 12,302,510 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 227,653,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,845,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITW stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,796,127 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 554,922 shares during the same period.