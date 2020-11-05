GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] Revenue clocked in at $3.14 billion, up 17.46% YTD: What’s Next?

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] price surged by 7.61 percent to reach at $5.64. The company report on November 5, 2020 that GoDaddy Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

GoDaddy sees another quarter of 400,000+ net customer adds, topping 1 million in 2020 to date.

Accelerated growth in bookings and revenue in Q3.

A sum of 2078284 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.38M shares. GoDaddy Inc. shares reached a high of $79.87 and dropped to a low of $75.88 until finishing in the latest session at $79.78.

The one-year GDDY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.61. The average equity rating for GDDY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDDY shares is $93.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GoDaddy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for GoDaddy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoDaddy Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDDY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GDDY Stock Performance Analysis:

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.11. With this latest performance, GDDY shares gained by 6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.90 for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.39, while it was recorded at 73.91 for the last single week of trading, and 71.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoDaddy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.37 and a Gross Margin at +58.57. GoDaddy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.59.

Return on Total Capital for GDDY is now 6.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.36. Additionally, GDDY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] managed to generate an average of $19,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 105.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.GoDaddy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

GDDY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoDaddy Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDDY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoDaddy Inc. go to 31.00%.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,167 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDDY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,941,919, which is approximately -4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,633,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in GDDY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $921.47 million in GDDY stock with ownership of nearly -3.909% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoDaddy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE:GDDY] by around 16,033,909 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 17,357,459 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 131,653,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,044,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDDY stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,200,597 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,357,401 shares during the same period.