For CarMax Inc. [KMX], Analyst sees a rise to $113. What next?

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] surged by $4.04 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $93.96 during the day while it closed the day at $93.12. The company report on October 27, 2020 that CarMax is Hiring for More Than 3,500 Positions by End of 2020.

One of FORTUNE Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® is Hiring Nationwide for Long-Term Careers.

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, announced plans to hire for more than 3,500 positions companywide by the end of the year. At a time when many retailers are hiring for temporary seasonal positions, CarMax is hiring for long-term careers. Candidates can apply now for open positions at the CarMax careers website.

CarMax Inc. stock has also gained 6.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMX stock has declined by -7.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.61% and gained 6.22% year-on date.

The market cap for KMX stock reached $15.59 billion, with 163.43 million shares outstanding and 163.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 1152110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $118.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2020, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on KMX stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KMX shares from 70 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.67, while it was recorded at 88.95 for the last single week of trading, and 88.02 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarMax Inc. [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +13.40. CarMax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now 3.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 422.77. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 410.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarMax Inc. [KMX] managed to generate an average of $32,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 122.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CarMax Inc. posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 11.75%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,464 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,978,073, which is approximately -2.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,462,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $974.29 million in KMX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $955.4 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly 231.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarMax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 20,215,449 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 13,823,648 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 132,031,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,070,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,031 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,178,195 shares during the same period.