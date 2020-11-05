For AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAG] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.72 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Contango Oil & Gas Company, Eaton Vance Corp., MobileIron, Inc., Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Perceptron, Inc., Standard AVB Financial Corp., Virginia National Bankshares Corporation and Virtusa Corporation.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 12.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMAG Stock saw the intraday high of $13.72 and lowest of $13.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.80, which means current price is +211.11% above from all time high which was touched on 10/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, AMAG reached a trading volume of 1014181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAG shares is $11.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2019, representing the official price target for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27.

How has AMAG stock performed recently?

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, AMAG shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.76 for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.54 and a Gross Margin at +66.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.21.

Return on Total Capital for AMAG is now -16.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.54. Additionally, AMAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] managed to generate an average of -$1,062,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAG.

Insider trade positions for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG]

There are presently around $524 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,564,538, which is approximately -2.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.1 million in AMAG stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $56.4 million in AMAG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAG] by around 1,632,584 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 3,095,322 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 33,572,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,300,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 508,530 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 309,837 shares during the same period.