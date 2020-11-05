Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] is -0.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: EBC] gained 0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $12.06 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Eastern Bank Announces Executive Leadership Changes.

Nancy Huntington Stager Moving Full-Time Into Her Role As President And Chief Executive Officer Of The Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation.

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Kathleen C. Henry Adding Responsibility Of Chief Human Resources Officer.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. represents 187.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.27 billion with the latest information. EBC stock price has been found in the range of $11.96 to $12.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, EBC reached a trading volume of 1281203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastern Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28.

Trading performance analysis for EBC stock

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.01. Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.68.

Return on Total Capital for EBC is now 9.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastern Bankshares Inc. [EBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.71. Additionally, EBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.60.