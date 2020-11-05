Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] Is Currently -3.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] loss -3.74% or -1.7 points to close at $43.72 with a heavy trading volume of 2889927 shares. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Darling Ingredients, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Darling Ingredients, Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 4, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71282.

It opened the trading session at $44.48, the shares rose to $45.05 and dropped to $42.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DAR points out that the company has recorded 105.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -326.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, DAR reached to a volume of 2889927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $50.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on DAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for DAR stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, DAR shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.22, while it was recorded at 44.01 for the last single week of trading, and 27.83 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 554.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

There are presently around $6,848 million, or 99.80% of DAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,486,483, which is approximately -2.239% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,841,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $692.61 million in DAR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $497.19 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly -2.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

149 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 11,562,753 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 11,218,248 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 133,850,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,631,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,459,754 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 748,331 shares during the same period.