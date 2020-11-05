Credit Suisse slashes price target on Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] – find out why.

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.80% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.66%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Kura Oncology to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

A presentation by Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT;.

Over the last 12 months, KURA stock rose by 120.31%. The one-year Kura Oncology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.73. The average equity rating for KURA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 51.63 million shares outstanding and 49.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 663.38K shares, KURA stock reached a trading volume of 2410770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $34.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Kura Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KURA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 1.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.89.

KURA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, KURA shares gained by 5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.66, while it was recorded at 32.14 for the last single week of trading, and 18.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kura Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

KURA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kura Oncology Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,740 million, or 95.30% of KURA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,084,683, which is approximately 18.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,608,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.97 million in KURA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $142.1 million in KURA stock with ownership of nearly 47.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA] by around 17,177,981 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 4,288,031 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 31,632,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,098,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KURA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,865,132 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,181,787 shares during the same period.