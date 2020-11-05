Cowen lifts Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] jumped around 0.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $128.46 at the close of the session, up 0.41%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Qorvo® to Webcast Quarterly Earnings Conference Call on November 4, 2020.

Qorvo® (Nasdaq: QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, will host a conference call to review fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (ET). The conference call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at the following URL: http://www.qorvo.com (under “Investors”).

A telephone playback of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call’s completion and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 6603126. The playback will be available through the close of business November 11, 2020.

Qorvo Inc. stock is now 10.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRVO Stock saw the intraday high of $130.77 and lowest of $127.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 140.69, which means current price is +90.20% above from all time high which was touched on 10/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, QRVO reached a trading volume of 1322284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRVO shares is $145.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Qorvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $140 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Qorvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on QRVO stock. On July 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRVO shares from 120 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qorvo Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRVO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has QRVO stock performed recently?

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, QRVO shares dropped by -5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.97, while it was recorded at 127.69 for the last single week of trading, and 110.52 for the last 200 days.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.27 and a Gross Margin at +42.00. Qorvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.32.

Return on Total Capital for QRVO is now 9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.39. Additionally, QRVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] managed to generate an average of $42,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Qorvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qorvo Inc. posted 1.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qorvo Inc. go to 12.35%.

Insider trade positions for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]

There are presently around $12,832 million, or 89.90% of QRVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,109,393, which is approximately -3.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 9,362,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in QRVO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.16 billion in QRVO stock with ownership of nearly -1.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qorvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO] by around 10,430,885 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 13,987,360 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 75,475,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,894,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRVO stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,636,278 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,074,125 shares during the same period.