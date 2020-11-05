Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain 21.82% so far this year. What now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] closed the trading session at $83.86 on 11/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.09, while the highest price level was $85.64. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Colgate Appoints Stanley J. Sutula as Chief Financial Officer.

Henning Jakobsen to Retire December 31, 2020.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) announced the appointment of Stanley J. Sutula, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pitney Bowes Inc., to succeed Henning Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 9, 2020. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Jakobsen will assume the role of Senior Vice President until his retirement date, December 31, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.82 percent and weekly performance of 9.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, CL reached to a volume of 5094652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $72, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 110.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.11. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.03 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.19, while it was recorded at 80.54 for the last single week of trading, and 73.67 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97 and a Gross Margin at +59.12. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 48.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31,560.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7,250.43. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,687.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $69,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 5.83%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,741 million, or 81.20% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,127,380, which is approximately -3.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,307,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.48 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -3.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 36,760,085 shares. Additionally, 684 investors decreased positions by around 37,977,300 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 595,956,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 670,693,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,008,410 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,795,588 shares during the same period.