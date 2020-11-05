Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Stock trading around $115.97 per share: What’s Next?

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] surged by $1.54 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $116.79 during the day while it closed the day at $115.97. The company report on October 31, 2020 that Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Citrix Systems, Inc. – CTXS.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Citrix Systems, Inc. (“Citrix”) (NASDAQ:CTXS) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Citrix and/or the company’s officers and directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties and whether Citrix investors have been harmed as a result of such actions.

Citrix Systems Inc. stock has also loss -2.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTXS stock has declined by -18.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.49% and gained 4.57% year-on date.

The market cap for CTXS stock reached $14.41 billion, with 123.52 million shares outstanding and 122.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, CTXS reached a trading volume of 1361841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $159.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CTXS stock trade performance evaluation

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, CTXS shares dropped by -14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.66 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.61, while it was recorded at 114.48 for the last single week of trading, and 136.23 for the last 200 days.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citrix Systems Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 8.00%.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,968 million, or 97.20% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,419,084, which is approximately -0.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,186,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $679.09 million in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly 2.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

356 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 12,893,090 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 14,619,486 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 92,929,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,441,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,708,519 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,323,684 shares during the same period.