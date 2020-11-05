Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Revenue clocked in at $3.09 billion, up 69.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] price surged by 7.88 percent to reach at $6.98. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Catalent, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Q1’21 net revenue of $845.7 million increased 27% as-reported, or 26% in constant currency, compared to Q1’20. On an organic basis, constant currency net revenue in Q1’21 grew 20% compared to Q1’20.

Q1’21 Adjusted EBITDA of $174.4 million increased 37% as-reported, or 35% in constant currency, compared to Q1’20. .

A sum of 1161240 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Catalent Inc. shares reached a high of $96.37 and dropped to a low of $91.17 until finishing in the latest session at $95.51.

The one-year CTLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.64. The average equity rating for CTLT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalent Inc. [CTLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $102.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70.

CTLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.39. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.34, while it was recorded at 90.03 for the last single week of trading, and 72.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalent Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.76. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.03. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

CTLT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 11.60%.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,444 million, or 99.09% of CTLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,823,688, which is approximately -2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,205,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.45 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 3.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 15,897,717 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 13,787,192 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 132,020,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,705,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,072,744 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,523,738 shares during the same period.