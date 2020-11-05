Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $24

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] gained 25.57% or 2.35 points to close at $11.54 with a heavy trading volume of 45254266 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.35, the shares rose to $12.47 and dropped to $9.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAVA points out that the company has recorded 47.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -853.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, SAVA reached to a volume of 45254266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for SAVA stock

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.10. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 794.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.77 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 9.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.64 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $72 million, or 26.10% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,467,575, which is approximately 413.526% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,121,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.3 million in SAVA stocks shares; and BLEICHROEDER LP, currently with $9.65 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -39.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 3,439,038 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,208,040 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 389,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,258,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,009,971 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,031,278 shares during the same period.