C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] Stock trading around $25.74 per share: What’s Next?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CCCC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.67%.

The one-year C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.05. The average equity rating for CCCC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 billion, with 42.12 million shares outstanding and 35.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 782.79K shares, CCCC stock reached a trading volume of 1101923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on CCCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.02.

CCCC Stock Performance Analysis:

C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC], while it was recorded at 25.27 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into C4 Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.81. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.48.

Return on Total Capital for CCCC is now -121.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -225.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.76. Additionally, CCCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.