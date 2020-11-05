BMO Capital Markets lifts Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ: AIMC] slipped around -1.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $45.25 at the close of the session, down -2.56%. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Baird’s Global Industrials Conference.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, announced that management will be presenting at the Baird Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:25 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra’s investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock is now 24.97% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIMC Stock saw the intraday high of $47.25 and lowest of $43.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.00, which means current price is +277.08% above from all time high which was touched on 11/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 329.79K shares, AIMC reached a trading volume of 1016000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIMC shares is $54.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on AIMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIMC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AIMC stock performed recently?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, AIMC shares gained by 11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.31 for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.25, while it was recorded at 44.53 for the last single week of trading, and 31.94 for the last 200 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.99 and a Gross Margin at +35.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.94.

Return on Total Capital for AIMC is now 6.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.27. Additionally, AIMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] managed to generate an average of $13,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]

There are presently around $3,082 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,781,483, which is approximately -3.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,858,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.63 million in AIMC stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $212.8 million in AIMC stock with ownership of nearly 4.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ:AIMC] by around 7,048,594 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,384,081 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 53,940,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,372,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIMC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,236,811 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,132,033 shares during the same period.