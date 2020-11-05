Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] moved up 9.05: Why It’s Important

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] closed the trading session at $108.77 on 11/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $101.36, while the highest price level was $111.84. The company report on October 15, 2020 that Bill.com to Report First Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2020.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), will report financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Bill.com will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 185.86 percent and weekly performance of 0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, BILL reached to a volume of 1146531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $113.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BILL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 5.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.37.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.15, while it was recorded at 102.17 for the last single week of trading, and 74.89 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$50,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 13.20%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,351 million, or 78.50% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,855,785, which is approximately 339.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 5,556,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.33 million in BILL stocks shares; and AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT V, L.L.C., currently with $437.48 million in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -47.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 26,414,994 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 12,075,306 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 19,900,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,390,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,868,513 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,389,146 shares during the same period.