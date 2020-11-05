Thursday, November 5, 2020
Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] moved up 24.13: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Athira Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHA] jumped around 4.8 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.69 at the close of the session, up 24.13%. The company report on October 21, 2020 that Athira Pharma to Host Educational Webinar on the Predictive Nature of P300 to Determine Clinical Benefit of Alzheimer’s Disease Treatments.

– Expert neuropsychiatric clinician to discuss the testing method and its correlation to clinical results.

– Event to feature an in-clinic demonstration of P300 testing.

Compared to the average trading volume of 359.95K shares, ATHA reached a trading volume of 1677199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Athira Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Athira Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athira Pharma Inc. is set at 2.08

How has ATHA stock performed recently?

Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.63.

Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATHA is now -616.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -584.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] managed to generate an average of -$344,067 per employee.Athira Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.70.

Insider trade positions for Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]

Positions in Athira Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Athira Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHA] by around 16,175 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,175 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

