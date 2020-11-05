Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] Stock trading around $16.98 per share: What’s Next?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 51.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 173.43%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Aptevo Therapeutics Announces First Complete Remission in Ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 Clinical Trial.

First Complete Remission Observed in a Patient in Cohort 6.

Dosing Continues in Cohort 7.

Over the last 12 months, APVO stock rose by 86.48%. The average equity rating for APVO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $56.03 million, with 3.23 million shares outstanding and 2.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 520.94K shares, APVO stock reached a trading volume of 28193297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for APVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34.

APVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 173.43. With this latest performance, APVO shares gained by 126.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 236.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.57 for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 9.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -131.37 and a Gross Margin at +38.54. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -137.85.

Return on Total Capital for APVO is now -99.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -137.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -211.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.11. Additionally, APVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] managed to generate an average of -$558,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

APVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. posted -2.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APVO.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [APVO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 34.90% of APVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APVO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 227,967, which is approximately 25.972% of the company’s market cap and around 8.08% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 158,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in APVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.66 million in APVO stock with ownership of nearly -1.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APVO] by around 139,728 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 7,994 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 481,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 629,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APVO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,221 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 5,063 shares during the same period.