APi Group Corporation [APG] is 39.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] traded at a high on 11/04/20, posting a 1.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.71. The company report on October 23, 2020 that APi Group Corporation Announces Successful Increase of Term Loan Facility and Confirms Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release.

APi Group Corporation (the “Company” or “APi”) (NYSE: APG) announced that it has entered into an incremental $250 million term loan facility, further strengthening the Company’s liquidity position. The Company also confirmed that it intends to release its third quarter financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and CEO stated: “The successful completion of this new term loan with our long-standing banking partners strengthens our liquidity profile and provides us with additional financial flexibility to continue driving growth and creating shareholder value. We were pleased with the strong demand from lenders and share their excitement about the long-term opportunities that lie ahead for the business. We look forward to providing an update on our third quarter earnings call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1445417 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of APi Group Corporation stands at 3.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.34%.

The market cap for APG stock reached $2.44 billion, with 169.00 million shares outstanding and 138.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 826.68K shares, APG reached a trading volume of 1445417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about APi Group Corporation [APG]?

Barclays have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for APi Group Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on APG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

How has APG stock performed recently?

APi Group Corporation [APG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, APG shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for APi Group Corporation [APG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 14.46 for the last single week of trading.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APi Group Corporation [APG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. APi Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for APG is now -2.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APi Group Corporation [APG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.67. Additionally, APG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APi Group Corporation [APG] managed to generate an average of -$4,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.APi Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for APi Group Corporation [APG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APi Group Corporation go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for APi Group Corporation [APG]

There are presently around $1,777 million, or 75.10% of APG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APG stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 33,333,333, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,646,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.38 million in APG stocks shares; and PERMIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $127.29 million in APG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APi Group Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in APi Group Corporation [NYSE:APG] by around 120,924,265 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 321,393 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,339,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,585,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,337,575 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,480 shares during the same period.