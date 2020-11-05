AGCO Corporation [AGCO] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $92

AGCO Corporation [NYSE: AGCO] loss -0.58% or -0.5 points to close at $86.44 with a heavy trading volume of 1019899 shares. The company report on November 3, 2020 that AGCO Reports Third Quarter Results.

Raises Full-Year Guidance.

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Net sales for the third quarter were approximately $2.5 billion, an increase of approximately 18.4% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Reported and adjusted net income was $2.09 per share for the third quarter of 2020. These results compare to reported net income of $0.10 per share, and adjusted net income, excluding a non-cash deferred income tax adjustment and restructuring expenses, of $0.82 per share for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding unfavorable currency translation impacts of approximately 1.6%, net sales in the third quarter of 2020 increased approximately 20.0% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

It opened the trading session at $86.24, the shares rose to $89.06 and dropped to $84.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGCO points out that the company has recorded 74.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 512.28K shares, AGCO reached to a volume of 1019899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AGCO Corporation [AGCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGCO shares is $87.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AGCO Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $70 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for AGCO Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on AGCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGCO Corporation is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGCO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AGCO stock

AGCO Corporation [AGCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.08. With this latest performance, AGCO shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.62 for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.64, while it was recorded at 81.55 for the last single week of trading, and 62.68 for the last 200 days.

AGCO Corporation [AGCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGCO Corporation [AGCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.90 and a Gross Margin at +21.27. AGCO Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for AGCO is now 11.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.40. Additionally, AGCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] managed to generate an average of $5,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.AGCO Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AGCO Corporation [AGCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGCO Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO Corporation go to 10.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AGCO Corporation [AGCO]

There are presently around $5,306 million, or 84.10% of AGCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,727,252, which is approximately -10.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,599,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.86 million in AGCO stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $354.01 million in AGCO stock with ownership of nearly 5.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGCO Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in AGCO Corporation [NYSE:AGCO] by around 6,184,821 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 5,425,884 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 49,424,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,034,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGCO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,416,584 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 290,094 shares during the same period.