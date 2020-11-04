Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Is Currently 1.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] gained 1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $72.98 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Xcel Energy Announces Redemption of Outstanding 2.60% Senior Notes, Series due March 15, 2022.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) announced today that it has submitted a redemption notice to the trustee to redeem all of its outstanding 2.60% Senior Notes, Series due March 15, 2022 (Notes) on December 1, 2020, (Redemption Date). The redemption price is equal to the greater of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes and a make-whole premium, which will be calculated three business days prior to the Redemption Date in accordance with the terms of the Notes and related indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date. The aggregate principal amount of Notes currently outstanding is $300,000,000.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Notes. Holders of the Notes should refer to the notice of redemption to be delivered to the registered holders of the Notes by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the trustee with respect to the Notes.

Xcel Energy Inc. represents 526.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.73 billion with the latest information. XEL stock price has been found in the range of $72.21 to $74.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 2335544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $70.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

Trading performance analysis for XEL stock

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.53 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.28, while it was recorded at 71.16 for the last single week of trading, and 66.38 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xcel Energy Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $30,252 million, or 81.30% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,710,445, which is approximately -4.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,950,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.43 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.54 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -5.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

343 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 36,124,583 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 25,924,352 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 352,473,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,522,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,926,530 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,042,855 shares during the same period.