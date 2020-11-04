why WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.15

WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: WEC] closed the trading session at $104.25 on 11/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.38, while the highest price level was $105.35. The company report on November 3, 2020 that WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70756.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.03 percent and weekly performance of 1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, WEC reached to a volume of 1496440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $95.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for WEC Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WEC stock trade performance evaluation

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, WEC shares gained by 6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.53 for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.83, while it was recorded at 101.62 for the last single week of trading, and 94.02 for the last 200 days.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.50 and a Gross Margin at +23.18. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.09.

Return on Total Capital for WEC is now 6.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.17. Additionally, WEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] managed to generate an average of $151,179 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.WEC Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WEC Energy Group Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc. go to 5.95%.

WEC Energy Group Inc. [WEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,096 million, or 74.20% of WEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,693,876, which is approximately -4.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,850,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in WEC stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $1.92 billion in WEC stock with ownership of nearly 31.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WEC Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in WEC Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:WEC] by around 12,817,962 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 15,545,859 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 202,770,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,134,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEC stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 949,295 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,859 shares during the same period.