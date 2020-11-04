why The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.24

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] gained 4.35% on the last trading session, reaching $53.99 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2020 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide, announced today that on October 26, 2020, its Board of Directors elected C. Kim Goodwin to the Board, effective immediately.

Ms. Goodwin is an experienced financial services professional. Her long career in the industry includes serving as Managing Director and Head of Equities (Global) for the Asset Management Division of Credit Suisse Group AG from 2006 to 2008, and as Chief Investment Officer – Equities at State Street Research & Management Co., a money management firm, from 2002 to 2005. She is now a private investor. Ms. Goodwin also serves on the board of directors of Popular, Inc., a financial institution based in Puerto Rico that she joined in 2011, and previously was on the board of Akamai Technologies, Inc. and CheckFree Corporation.

The TJX Companies Inc. represents 1.20 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.92 billion with the latest information. TJX stock price has been found in the range of $52.11 to $54.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 6072866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $63.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TJX stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 61 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TJX stock

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.25, while it was recorded at 51.92 for the last single week of trading, and 53.55 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.84.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 35.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.74. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $11,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The TJX Companies Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 2.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

There are presently around $58,502 million, or 93.20% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 100,571,841, which is approximately 8.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 96,718,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.22 billion in TJX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.02 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 15.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 700 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 109,246,600 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 99,484,537 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 874,834,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,083,565,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,118,372 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 10,285,612 shares during the same period.