why Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $165.00

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] traded at a low on 11/03/20, posting a -0.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $145.89. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Interxion: A Digital Realty Company Establishes Presence In Greece With Acquisition Of Lamda Hellix.

Greek colocation and interconnection leader provides access to one of the most important emerging gateways in Southeastern Europe.

Interxion, a Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) company and a leading European provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions, announced today it has acquired Lamda Hellix, Southeastern Europe’s leading colocation and interconnection provider. The acquisition provides Digital Realty access to one of the region’s fastest-growing markets and a gateway to an increasingly important connectivity hub.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1401925 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.04%.

The market cap for DLR stock reached $40.45 billion, with 267.57 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 1401925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $165.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $133 to $174. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on DLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLR in the course of the last twelve months was 689.01.

How has DLR stock performed recently?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.09, while it was recorded at 146.95 for the last single week of trading, and 142.45 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.74 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.20.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.28. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $374,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 294.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 16.66%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $39,749 million, or 89.95% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,288,336, which is approximately 8.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 24,111,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.47 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -3.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 21,952,795 shares. Additionally, 376 investors decreased positions by around 26,711,665 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 223,795,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,459,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,510,977 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,287,931 shares during the same period.