Wells Fargo slashes price target on DexCom Inc. [DXCM] – find out why.

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] traded at a high on 11/03/20, posting a 6.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $331.77. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Dexcom to Host Investor Day on December 9, 2020.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) announced today that it will host an Investor Day on December 9, from 8:30 AM until approximately 11:30 AM Pacific Standard Time (11:30 AM – 2:30 PM Eastern). The event, which will be held virtually, will include presentations from Dexcom management and industry leaders highlighting the company’s market opportunities, business strategy, innovation efforts and long-term financial outlook.

Dexcom will host a live webcast of the event with no pre-registration required, enabling access for all interested stakeholders. The webcast can be accessed at dexcom2020investorday.com, or by navigating to the Dexcom Investor Relations website (https://investors.dexcom.com/) on the Events and Presentations page. A replay of the event will be available shortly after its conclusion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1220947 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DexCom Inc. stands at 7.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.56%.

The market cap for DXCM stock reached $33.43 billion, with 95.80 million shares outstanding and 95.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 928.94K shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 1220947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $462.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $375 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $420, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 19.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 126.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

How has DXCM stock performed recently?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.84. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 393.14, while it was recorded at 329.55 for the last single week of trading, and 354.30 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.64 and a Gross Margin at +63.11. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.85.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 7.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.44. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $19,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DexCom Inc. posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 26.90%.

Insider trade positions for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $30,418 million, or 99.00% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,275,598, which is approximately 17.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,627,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.36 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly 19.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 12,438,172 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 11,830,173 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 67,416,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,685,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,504,595 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 596,515 shares during the same period.