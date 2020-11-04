Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] Revenue clocked in at $5.41 billion, up 10.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE: WCN] gained 1.14% or 1.13 points to close at $100.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1098619 shares.

It opened the trading session at $99.89, the shares rose to $101.99 and dropped to $99.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WCN points out that the company has recorded 16.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 660.57K shares, WCN reached to a volume of 1098619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCN shares is $115.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Waste Connections Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $103 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Waste Connections Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on WCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Connections Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for WCN stock

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, WCN shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.93 for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.78, while it was recorded at 99.45 for the last single week of trading, and 95.35 for the last 200 days.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.91 and a Gross Margin at +26.83. Waste Connections Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Total Capital for WCN is now 8.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.77. Additionally, WCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] managed to generate an average of $41,317 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Waste Connections Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waste Connections Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Connections Inc. go to 8.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]

There are presently around $22,070 million, or 70.30% of WCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,843,929, which is approximately -2.381% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 22,425,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in WCN stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.09 billion in WCN stock with ownership of nearly 2.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Connections Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE:WCN] by around 12,244,891 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 11,730,314 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 195,232,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,207,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,599,654 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,147,421 shares during the same period.