Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] price surged by 2.22 percent to reach at $2.02. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Allstate Elects Donald Brown to Board of Directors.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that Donald Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NiSource (NYSE: NI) and President of NiSource Corporate Services, has been elected to Allstate’s Board of Directors, effective Nov. 1. As of that date, the Allstate board will stand at 12 directors.

“Donald brings financial expertise and an extensive background in leading shared services organizations. He will add to our board’s strategic leadership capabilities and provide insights as we implement our Transformative Growth Plan,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO. “His perspective will be of great value as Allstate positions for future growth.”.

A sum of 1720500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.89M shares. The Allstate Corporation shares reached a high of $94.32 and dropped to a low of $92.285 until finishing in the latest session at $92.92.

The one-year ALL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.71. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $118.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $94 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.96.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.34, while it was recorded at 89.83 for the last single week of trading, and 98.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Allstate Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.84.

Return on Total Capital for ALL is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.76. Additionally, ALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] managed to generate an average of $104,580 per employee.

ALL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Allstate Corporation posted 2.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 5.46%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,580 million, or 79.40% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,583,375, which is approximately 4.194% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,549,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.42 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -2.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 20,127,625 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 19,355,197 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 203,522,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,005,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,788,673 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,432,076 shares during the same period.